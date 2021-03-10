Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.45

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $19.75. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 2,930 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.