Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.81 and last traded at $136.28. Approximately 1,185,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,158,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,163 shares of company stock valued at $156,121,365. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,633,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

