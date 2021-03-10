H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.95

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

