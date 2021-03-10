HackenAI Market Capitalization Tops $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.62 or 0.00506052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00056828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00074613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.40 or 0.00548341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074951 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

