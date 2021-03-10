Hakka.Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $139,337.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $139,337.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.00505257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00543387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00076150 BTC.

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,219,160 tokens. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

