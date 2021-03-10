Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%.

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.79. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.