Halving Token Price Tops $0.0202 on Exchanges (HALV)

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Halving Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Token has a total market capitalization of $39,971.30 and $89.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Halving Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Halving Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.00503331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00072481 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00531230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00076301 BTC.

Halving Token Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,976,701 coins.

Buying and Selling Halving Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.