Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.51

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.51 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 36523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 72.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,995,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.