Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.53% of Hanger worth $130,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Hanger by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hanger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE HNGR opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $915.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. Research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

