Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell Sells 10,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,757. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.09.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

