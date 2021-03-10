HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.08

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 1732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

