Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Gap Down to $324.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.23), but opened at GBX 312 ($4.08). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 12,030 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.75 million and a PE ratio of 105.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 300.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is 1.45%.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 24,073 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.