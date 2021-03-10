Harvest Finance Price Hits $235.36 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $235.36 or 0.00415413 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $118.71 million and $1.99 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 527,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,372 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

