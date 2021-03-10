Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Gap Up to $123.50

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.61), but opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 125.78 ($1.64), with a volume of 145,367 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £395.48 million and a P/E ratio of 72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.48.

In other news, insider Patrick Bourke purchased 40,000 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,873.27).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

