HashBX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $518.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 120.8% against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $518.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00052984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00730657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038469 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

