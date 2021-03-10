Haven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.41 or 0.00021990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $174.56 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.65 or 0.03219572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.39 or 0.00358495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.94 or 0.00986504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.83 or 0.00391157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00337830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00241932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021380 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,060,356 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

