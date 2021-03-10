HC Wainwright Increases CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target to $15.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $319.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 406.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.