HC Wainwright Increases CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target to $15.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 216,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

