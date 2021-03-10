HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Director Wayne Joseph Riley Sells 1,650 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wayne Joseph Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.37. 1,446,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $194.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.