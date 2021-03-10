Head-To-Head Comparison: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Match Group alerts:

This table compares Match Group and Rightmove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Rightmove N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Match Group and Rightmove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.30 $431.13 million $4.53 32.42 Rightmove N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rightmove.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Match Group and Rightmove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Rightmove 5 6 1 0 1.67

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Rightmove.

Summary

Match Group beats Rightmove on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; and non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services. The company serves estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.