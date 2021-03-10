Head-To-Head Review: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.99% 6.74% 2.63% Pulse Biosciences N/A -156.47% -109.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 1 2 7 0 2.60 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.67%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Risk & Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $39.66 billion 0.61 $2.11 billion $0.94 11.57 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.97 million ($2.26) -11.79

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products that are used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine and cell therapy. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 86 hospitals, approximately 125 outpatient clinics, and 8 prevention centers. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a strategic partnership with Humacyte Inc. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der HÃ¶he, Germany.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

