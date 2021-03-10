Head-To-Head Review: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Obalon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 492.56 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -8.41 Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 8.39 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

Obalon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -8,518.10% -78.17% -40.33% Obalon Therapeutics -688.07% -159.14% -97.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Obalon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 5 3 0 2.22 Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.26%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Obalon Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, including head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, such as recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); Lassa fever; Zika virus; and the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca PLC or AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GeneOne Life Science, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche/Genentech, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company also has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800, which is currently in Phase I clinical testing for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated. The company was founded on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

