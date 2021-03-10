Head-To-Head Survey: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) & Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Financial and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Western New England Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.21%. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.99%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64% Western New England Bancorp 11.68% 4.67% 0.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and Western New England Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.59 $54.72 million $0.48 36.63 Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 2.46 $13.35 million $0.51 17.33

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Western New England Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 22 banking offices, 25 free-standing ATMs, and 23 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.