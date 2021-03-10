Headlam Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HEAD traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 432 ($5.64). The stock had a trading volume of 32,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,302. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.32. The firm has a market cap of £367.68 million and a P/E ratio of -37.82. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

