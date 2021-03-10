Headlam Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HEAD traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 432 ($5.64). The stock had a trading volume of 32,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,302. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.32. The firm has a market cap of £367.68 million and a P/E ratio of -37.82. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Headlam Group Company Profile
