Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Up 2,207.0% in February

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 2,207.0% from the February 11th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Healthier Choices Management stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643,963,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,087,500. Healthier Choices Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Healthier Choices Management alerts:

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.