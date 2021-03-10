HeartBout (HB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $212,563.30 and approximately $12.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00729333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00038461 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

