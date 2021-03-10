Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE HL opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,148,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

