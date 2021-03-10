Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $328.35 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00283621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002096 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00011611 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,513,753,265 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.