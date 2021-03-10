Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.62 billion and $302.96 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00266981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001999 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,513,753,052 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.