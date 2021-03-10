Hedget One Day Volume Hits $937,894.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $937,894.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedget has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for about $5.87 or 0.00010429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00507718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00069576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.00546476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074807 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.