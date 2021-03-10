HedgeTrade Market Cap Tops $407.93 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $407.93 million and $101,936.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002632 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044933 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005880 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00018602 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

