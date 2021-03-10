HEIDI (HDI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,443.22

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 70.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,443.22 and $418.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEIDI has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

