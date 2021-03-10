Helex Reaches Market Cap of $3.50 Million (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 10,956.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Helex has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $509,954.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helex has traded up 12,864.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Helex coin can now be bought for about $49.93 or 0.00089135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00765507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00040288 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

HLX is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.