Helex Reaches One Day Volume of $13,442.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Helex has traded 5,314% higher against the dollar. Helex has a market cap of $1.53 million and $13,442.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex coin can currently be bought for about $21.82 or 0.00038993 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00732483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

HLX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.