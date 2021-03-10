HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.00 ($63.53).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR HLE opened at €52.60 ($61.88) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €51.15 and its 200-day moving average is €47.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.09. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12-month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.