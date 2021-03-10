Helpico (HELP) Achieves Market Cap of $753.48

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 47.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Helpico has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Helpico has a market capitalization of $753.48 and $6.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.67 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00057212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00075114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00558822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00076082 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

