Helpico Market Cap Reaches $753.48 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Helpico has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $753.48 and approximately $6.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.67 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00057212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00075114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00558822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00076082 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

