HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $2,544.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,897.53 or 0.99815423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00036915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00085272 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003792 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,950,140 coins and its circulating supply is 260,814,990 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.