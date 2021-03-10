Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Up 6.9%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.02. 4,265,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,002,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEPA. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $98,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.