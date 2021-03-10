Herbert Eilberg Sells 8,000 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UE stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 618,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,516. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

