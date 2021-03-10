Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.30

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.30 and last traded at $90.89, with a volume of 8517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $23,818,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

