Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Sells $59,240.00 in Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00.

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

