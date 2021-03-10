Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Herman Miller worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Herman Miller by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

