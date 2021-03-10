Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Herman Miller worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 48.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 12.0% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLHR opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

