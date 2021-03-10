Herman Miller (MLHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -207.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

