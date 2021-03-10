HEROcoin Trading 31.2% Lower This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $76,830.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00053778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.00751908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039408 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

