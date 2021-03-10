Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $15.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $20.00.

2/2/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply-chain and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects.”

1/15/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

