Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,564,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

