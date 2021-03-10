Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.97% of Hibbett Sports worth $122,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 611.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

