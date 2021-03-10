Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 611.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.